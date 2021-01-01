NYX Professional Makeup Fill & fluff Eyebrow Pencil Pomade, Black

The boyfriend jean of the eyebrow world has arrived! The dual-ended NYX Professional Makeup Fill & fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil is a first-of-its-kind brow pencil featuring a retractable, teardrop-shaped smooth, waxy pomade for shading, plus an innovative micro paddle brush for fluffing and blending on the flip side. Each matte shade has a smooth, waxy texture and pigmented finish. Perf for drawing the effortless “boy brow” look and building controllable volume so you can rock the bushy brow. Our arch-styling duo is just what your makeup routine needs to up your brow game. It’s natural but with a little something extra! fluff it. Plump it. OWN IT. Because bigger is always better. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.