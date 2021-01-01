Fillerina Filler Treatment Grade 1 in Beauty: NA. Fillerina Filler Treatment Grade 1 in Beauty: NA. Bid farewell to fine lines and deep furrows with Fillerina's Dermo Replenishing Filler Treatment. This topical treatment blends six different types of Hyaluronic Acid to plump up facial depressions and recover the skin's former smoothness without invasive procedures. Phase 1 penetrates the skin's deepest layers to decrease wrinkle depth and create volume in the cheekbones and lips, while Phase 2 leaves skin soft and nourished with skin-loving ingredients such as moisture-rich Vitamin E, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and Shea Butter.. Grade 1 - for early expression lines and subtle loss of volume in the cheekbones and lips. Matrixyl promotes rebuilding of skin tissue and reconstruction of natural filling substances for a gradual and progressive plumping effect. Specially designed precision applicator with a truncated tip delivers treatment to targeted areas. Includes Replenishing Gel (1 fl oz), Nourishing Film (1 fl oz), and 2 precision applicators. Use once a day for 14 days, applying 2 ml of Replenishing Gel to wrinkles and areas that require plumping (such as cheekbones and lips); leave on for 10 minutes and tap excess into skin. Follow with 1-2 ml of the Nourishing Film, applying all over the face and neck. Rinse both applicators in lukewarm water to avoid any buildup of product. FINR-WU1. FIL553. Since 2007, Labo has been conducting research geared towards finding a cosmetic method of plumping the cutaneous tissues through a very special use of Hyaluronic Acid, a substance that is renowned for its effectiveness in binding large quantities of water molecules in the skin. 2012 saw the release of Fillerina, a replenishing treatment for at-home use is a topical cosmetic product to be utilized for 14 days. The formulation of Fillerina Gel associates 6 different types of conveyed Hyaluronic Acids with different molecular weights and structures, with a diversified action in the various cutaneous layers, to facilitate the filling in and plumping up of tissues.