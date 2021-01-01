TULA SKINCARE Filter Moisturizing & Blurring Primer - Magic Hour - Ulta Beauty

Available in sheer, buildable tints that blur skin and create a radiant base for makeup, plus an untinted priming formula that doubles as a sheer, golden illuminizer. Instantly prime, smooth and even out the look of skin while getting a glowy, “filter-like” finish. Formulated with S6Pro Complex, a TULA-exclusive proprietary super six blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts to help improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance. All Filter Primers are powered by clean and effective ingredients like licorice to target an uneven complexion, plus probiotic extracts to help balance skin. Non-comedogenic. Won’t clog pores. Find your blur! cosmos deep magic hour medium / deep sunrise medium luna fair / light first light non-tinted Does not contain live cultures. How To Use: Apply 1-3 pumps of this buildable primer and blend thoroughly to release its special skin-blurring “glow particles.” Use as the last step in skincare routine before makeup. Filter Primer Magic Hour Aqua/Water/Eau, Isododecane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Phenyl Trimethicone, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cyclohexasiloxane, PEG-10 Dimethicone, PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Lactococcus Ferment Lysate, Lactobacillus Ferment, Lactobacillus, Buddleja Davidii Extract, Ethylcellulose, Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract, Inulin, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Polymnia Sonchifolia Root Juice, Pinus Pinaster Bark Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Lactic Acid, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Lauric Acid, Tranexamic Acid, Zea Mays (Corn Starch), Mannitol, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Maltodextrin, Butylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexandiol, Propanediol, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cellulose Acetate, Docosahexaenoic Acid, Eicosapentaenoic Acid, Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Mica, Phosphatidylcholine, Phytosphingosine, Polyglyceryl-4 Isostearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Propylene Carbonate, Propylene Glycol Stearate, Silica Silylate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sorbitol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Phenoxyethanol, May Contain: +/- Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77492), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Iron Oxides (CI 77499) Color: Magic Hour- Medium/Deep.