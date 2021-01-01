TULA Skincare Filter Primer Blurring Moisturizing Primer 1 oz. - Magic Hour

TULA Skincare's Filter Primer Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer primes, smooths and illuminates skin creating a smooth, glowing base for makeup. The non-tinted formula is infused with probiotic extracts to help balance skin while licorice helps give the complexion a more even-looking tone over time. Golden, light-infused pigments provide skin with a radiant, “filter-like” reflective finish that enhances all skin tones.Key Ingredients:TULA Complex: proprietary Super6 blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts to help improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance Licorice: helps even the look of skin tone over timeTurmeric: helps calm skinDoes not contain live cultures.Key Benefits:Creates a radiant base for makeup or a sheer, lit-from-within glow for makeup-free daysThe blurring effect leaves skin with a “filter-like” finish without the filterProvides more even-looking skin tone over timeAdds an extra layer of hydration to your makeup routine