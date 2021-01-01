Finch - Platinum/Honey - 10 - Also in: 9, 12, 8, 6, 5, 11, 7

The asymmetrical strap on the FINCH slide sandal hugs the foot in place and the toe ring is soft enough to go almost unnoticed between the big and second toe. The FINCH toe ring sandal has our signature molded arch for support and all-day comfort. Our handmade leather soles quickly custom form to your feet and loosen up within hours of wear. The vegetable-tanned leather will age beautifully and the metal nail heads on the inner footbed give the final signature touch to all beek products. The FINCH\'s strap is fit to an average arch and foot width; if you have an extremely high arch then this style may be a challenge for you. High quality leather outsoles (the bottom of the shoes) can be naturally slippery at first. Go ahead and scuff them up and you are good to go!