Tangle Teezer Fine & Fragile Hair Brush - Pink

The Tangle Teezer Fine and Fragile detangling hairbrush is ideal for those with fine and fragile hair - a condition that can be caused for a myriad of reasons at any time of life. Sufferers are often scared to brush their hair for fear of pulling out hair, but Fine and Fragile gently glides through the hair with no pulling or tugging, while massaging the scalp. The unique two-tiered, soft-flex teeth detangle quickly and easy without causing the hair any additional stress. The long teeth detangle while the shorter teeth smooth the cuticle. The result is healthier looking hair. Gender: female.