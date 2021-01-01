Finest Fishing Fishermen are born in 1973 Fisherman Tote Bag

Finest fishermen are born in 1973. This birthday fishing-themed graphic is perfect for yourself or your fisherman friend. Great idea for any woman or man who loves fishing and has the birth year of 1973 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.