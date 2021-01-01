Helmut Lang Finest Rib Dress in Black 100% cotton. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Unlined. Neckline cut-out. Thumbhole detail at cuffs. Rib knit jersey fabric. HLAN-WD208. L01HW605. About the designer: Established in 1986, Helmut Lang is one of fashion’s most influential brands, known for its pioneering minimalism, engagement with artists, and surprising challenges to orthodoxy. The brand pays homage to its namesake with a progressive, highly dynamic approach, featuring a new generation of creatives reinterpreting the designer’s legacy across ready-to-wear, special edition capsules, multi-disciplinary collaborations and more.