Fingerboarding Skateboarding Oneline Cool Skater Fingerboard Tote Bag

You're looking for a matching idea? Grab your Skating Board and do some grind or kickflip and enjoy riding your longboard. Skating or Skateboarding was not only famous in the 90s. It's still a great sport to control your body and learn technique skills. You are a Skater Boy or a Skater Girl and looking for Skateboarding Clothes? So have fun with this outdoor sports in the half pipe and skate in the skateboarding competition or at training. Show everyone your passion for skate boarding or longboarding. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.