Aquage Finishing Spray Ultra-Firm 10 oz Womens Aquage

This firm hold spray layers to desired hold level yet brushes through easily. Key Benefits: Fast-drying fine-mist hairspray that layers to a firm holdDelivers humidity resistance and lasting style retention yet brushes through easilyPerfect for style building or locking in a final hairstyleTip: For the ultimate brushable humidity-resistant hold this is not just a hairspray it's an experience. Layer to your desired level of style control. Aquage Finishing Spray Ultra-Firm 10 oz - Womens