Finland Flag DNA Football Fan Jersey Finland Suomi Premium T-Shirt

Do you have Finnish roots? Is Finland your home, has Finnish DNA and flows the same blood through your veins? Then wear this design with pride to your country of Finland. Finnish flag in retro fingerprint graphic for men, women and children of Finnish origin, ancient and immigrants who are born in Finland or have their home there. Can also be used as a Finland football jersey. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.