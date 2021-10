Continuing to draw inspiration from previous designs, Gucci reimagines a classic riding boot with this mixed-media style lifted by a tapered stack heel. Mini GG Supreme canvas and logo lettering at the heel add signature flair to the look with a vintage feel. 4" (102mm) heel (size 39) 15 1/4" shaft; 14 3/4" calf circumference Side zip closure Leather and canvas upper/leather lining/rubber and leather sole Made in Italy Women's Designer Shoes