Fossil Fiona Large Crossbody, Green Moss

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. For adventures near or far, Fiona's structured design, easy-access pockets and vintage details make it easy to haul everything (and then some). This handbag is eco-friendly with the use of Litehide - leather that has undergone resource-efficient raw materials processing that significantly reduces water consumption, wastewater pollution, CO2 emissions, and waste; Eco Leather Crossbody Bag; Zipper Closure; imported Exterior Details: 1 Back Slide Pocket, 1 Front Zipper Pocket, 2 Front Slide Pockets; Interior Details: 1 Zipper Pocket, 2 Slide Pockets; Device Compatibility: iPad Pro 9.7 Measurements: 11.88"L x 2.75"W x 9.88"H; 1 Adjustable & Detachable Crossbody Strap