This respiratory protection fire brigade equipment carrier motif is a great gift for any fireman or fireman whether at the volunteer or professional fire brigade. With this motif, every fire is extinguished directly. Are you looking for a great gift idea for a birthday, Christmas or Father's Day. Then give the great Firefighter motif to the firefighter. Ideal for driving in the fire engine or fire truck in use or emergency. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem