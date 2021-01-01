Fire Department Fireman Firefighter Vintage T-Shirt

Fire department vintage design. This firefighter design shows how proud the firefighter is. At the professional fire brigade you are with the fire brigade fighting the fire in the fire engine. Firemen are waiting in a fire station to be deployed. A great gift for men and women whose father or dad as well as mom or mother is with the volunteer fire department and they are proud of firefighters. Christmas or birthday gift idea for anyone fighting a fire. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem