Bogner Fire + Ice Men's Crow Jacket - 36 - Dark Olive

Features of the Bogner Fire + Ice Men's Crow Jacket Regular Fit ski jacket High standing collar with velcro Removable zip-off hood with velcro closure and drawstring Distinctive contrasting FIRE+ICE lettering on the back Flexible sleeves with velcro strap Continuous two-way zipper with matt black FIRE+ICE pendant Two side pockets with contrasting zipper and one Napoleon pocket with zipper One zippered pocket at the back Contrasting applications at the front and back Mesh inserts with zippers for ventilation at the side One mesh pocket and a zippered pocket on the inside Rubberized Snow guard with press fastenings FIRE+ICE logo stripe on the Snow guard Water Column: 10.000 mm Breathability: 15.000 g/m2/24h Premium synthetic fiber Insulation Slightly rounded, elongated hem with drawstring at the back Fabric Details Shell: 100% Polyamide Lining: 100% Polyester Padding: 100% Polyester