Fire Island Swim Team Sweatshirt in Springfield

As part of our ongoing collaboration with Champion, Todd went into their archive and found a series of archival swim and resort graphics that inspired these limited-edition sweats. All are middleweight French terry cloth, made at a family-owned factory outside Toronto that uses old-school flat lock machines. To give the sweatshirt the look of a vintage shop find, the screen print uses plastisol ink and was given a series of additional passes. The retro vibe is enhanced by the exterior being cut on the crossgrain in what Champion calls a reverse weave. The diver graphic originally appeared on a collegiate swim team jersey.100% Cotton; Made at aCanada; Midweight; Wash Cold;