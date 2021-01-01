Fire Red Turnlock

Here is the Vera Bradley Turnlock Wallet in the color Fire Red. Add a little class to your look with this beautiful wallet. It has 12 card slips, 3 areas for bills, and 2 ID windows. On the back of the wallet, there is a zippered coin pocket. In the large zip compartment, there is 1 bill slip, 2 pleated pockets, and 6 card slips. In the turnlock section, there are 2 ID windows, 6 card slips and 2 bill pockets, or you can slip your checkbook in here! It will even hold a cell phone up to 7". Silver tone hardware. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" to find other matching bags and accessories. Dimensions: 7 ¾" wide x 4 ¾" high.