Features of the Bogner Fire+Ice Women's Zina3 Pants 2 zipper pockets front and back. All pockets with soft mesh lining 4-way stretch Performance pant Zina has a slightly narrow cut and ergonomic dividing seams for a perfect Fit Reliable companion even at extreme activity levels Internal sweat structure makes this outdoor essential as comfortable as your favorite jogpants Concealed zip and press stud Attached waistband with 6 loops for belts up to max. 4 cm FIRE + ICE logo print in matt optic on the back Water-repellent 4-way stretch