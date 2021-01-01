BRUMAL Fireman Down Jacket with Reflective Tape

Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch, technical weaveCamo print with reflective tape detailOptional, snap-away quilted lining with shoulder strapsPatch logo at frontLong sleeves with ribbed cuffsHidden zip, snap, and Velcro closures at frontDrawstring at waistFlap front and breast pockets with Velcro Welt breast pockets with zip closureInterior zip pocketsShell: 100% nylonTrim: 95% wool/4.6% nylon/0.4% elastaneLinedLining: 100% polyesterFill: 90% goose down/10% feathersDry cleanImported, China Measurements Measurements from size S Length: 28.75in / 73cm, from shoulder