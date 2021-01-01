The BioLite FirePit + is a portable campfire solution that brings warmth, ambiance, and cooking power wherever you go. The fully enclosed design allows you to build a fire while following Leave No Trace principles, and the X-ray mesh body radiates heat outward while allowing you to see the flame from the sides. The detachable 12,8000 mAh battery pack feeds the fire with oxygen for a steady, efficient burn without getting all Smokey. You can connect with the BioLite app to monitor and adjust the airflow, and you can use the battery pack to charge your USB devices. Our esteemed coworker who shall remain nameless says, "you can burn Wood and/or charcoal, the battery fan thingie helps you light the fire and keep better temp control, and you can charge your GD phone!" So yeah, this thing is badass and everybody loves it. Features of the BioLite FirePit + Capacity for up to four standard fireWood logs BioLite FirePit creates a hyper-efficient burn with patented airflow Technology X-Ray Mesh Body, enabling 360 views Lift the fuel rack and toss in charcoal to transform FirePit into a hibachi-style grill, complete with an included grill grate Fuel: Burns fireWood or charcoal Upgraded body design radiates heat outward Upgraded High-temp enamel coating for durability and easy cleaning Upgraded 12,800 mAh battery for longer burntimes Burn time: 30hr on LOW, 14hr on MED, 7hr on HI Dimensions: 27in. x 13in. x 15.8in. Weight: 19.8 lbs