An exciting array of rainbow baguette sapphires are ideal for both daytime and evening occasions alike! The firework setting on this Suzanne Kalan band showcases scattered baguette sapphires with white diamond accents for an extra pop of sparkle! Handcrafted in 18-karat rose gold. Detailed in sapphires and white diamonds. Diamonds total 0.27 carats. Sapphires total 2.10 carats. Band measures 3/16-in. wide.