Firming And Radiance Face Cream 45+ - 40ML

Ideal for ages 45+, acts on the main skin needs at this life stage. This anti-signs face cream charged with Brazilian Jatobá Extract and amino acids, deeply moisturizes and firms skin, visibly reduces wrinkles and restores skin's radiance. *Benefits supported by in vivo and/or in vitro tests. The exclusive formula boosts skin's natural elastin and collagen content to smooth the look of lines and improve tone. With just 15 days of use, wrinkles are visibly softened, contours redefined and skin looks more radiant and youthful. Enriched with nourishing Cupuaçu Butter, for immediate and long-term hydration.