Keep it sleek and cute wearing the Kate Spade New York First Bloom Cluster Pendant Necklace, Gold-tone plated brass metal with colorful cubic zirconia bloom pendant. Lobster claw closure. Protective pouch included. Imported. Measurements: Chain Circumference: 16 in Adjuster Length: 3 in Pendant Height: 1 in Pendant Width: 3 4 in Weight: 0.14 oz