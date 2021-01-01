First grader outfit back to school gift for 1st grade Tote Bag

This first grader gift for boys, girls or any kids makes a great gift for kindergarten graduation! Wow, 1st grade just got a whole lot cooler! First grade gift gift. Great for back to school first graders! First grader gift back to school gift for 1st grade. Cool sunglasses and fun back to school outfits! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.