From costa

Fisch Readers

$219.00
In stock
Buy at costadelmar

Description

Get the benefit of readers and sunglasses all in one. Equipped with our patented C-Mate technology, these Costa Fisch reader sunglasses are the perfect balance of performance and function, whether it's spotting a fish, tying a hook or reading a map. Without any visible line separating the bifocal area, these performance fishing men's reader sunglasses make for a seamless day spent discovering a new stretch of water, casting and getting one on the line. With three power ranges of +2.50, +2.00 and +1.50, we have the perfect pair for any taste.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com