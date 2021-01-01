Nature Made Fish Oil Burp-Less Extra Strength Mini 1080 mg Omega-3 Supplement, 80 Count

Trust your heart health with Nature Made Burp-Less(2) Extra Strength Mini Omega-3(1) Fish Oil. Because quality matters, all Nature Made Fish Oil products come from wild caught ocean fish, not farm raised fish. The fish oil in this Nature Made fish oil supplement is purified to remove mercury and other contaminants(3). These softgels are also specially coated to reduce fish burps. Nature Made supports leading heart health experts who recommend consuming at least two servings of fatty fish per week. For those who don’t consume fish regularly, an omega 3 supplement like Nature Made Fish Oil can help provide the recommended amount of omega 3s. The omega-3s(1) EPA and DHA in fish oil help support a healthy heart, brain, and eyes. Each serving (2 softgels) of this burp-less(2) mini fish oil supplement provides 1080 mg of total heart-healthy omega-3s(1) (1000 mg EPA and DHA). Research on EPA and DHA made it possible for the FDA to allow a qualified health claim for omega 3s stating “Supportive but not conclusive research shows that consumption of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. (See nutrition information for total fat and cholesterol content).” (1)As ethyl esters (2)Coated to reduce fish burps. (3)Purified to remove PCBs, dioxins and furans, and mercury to ensure levels below 0.09 ppm, 2 ppt WHO TEQs, and 0.1 ppm respectively.