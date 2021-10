Loewe - Loewe's indigo-blue fisherman jeans are contrasted with white turn-up cuffs to capture the Spanish label's nautical influences. They're crafted from hard-wearing raw-cotton denim that develops a beautiful fade with wear and features a high-rise waist, multiple pockets and a black logo-debossed patch at the back. Style them with monochrome separates to exude a rebellious attitude.