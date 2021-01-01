Catch a saltwater monster using Fishbites’® Fish'n Chunks® Longer Lasting Saltwater Soft Bait. With the same exact benefits as Fish’n Strips, the Fish’n Chunks were designed for bigger saltwater fish. Designed with a longer lasting formula, the saltwater bait gives off a tempting scent that hungry and curious fish cannot resist. Great for trolling and creating a chum line when using natural bait, every offshore angler needs Fish’n Chunks. FEATURES: Longer lasting formula Available in 1 large pennant shaped wedges Great for trolling and creating a chum line when using natural bait Pack Qty: 10