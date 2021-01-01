Fishbites Fish'n Strips Saltwater Bait - Clam Scent, Flesh

Serious ocean anglers are turning to Fishbites® Fish’n Strips® Saltwater Bait to set their hook. Fish’n Strips feature a tough consistency and design to guarantee that they will stay on the hook, regardless of a powerful cast or strong tide. Long lasting and easy to use, the Fishbites scent spreads through the water to attract lurking predators. The all-purpose, versatile bait can be used used on the beach, on a pier, or from a bridge. FEATURES: All-purpose saltwater bait Long lasting formula Tough consistency Special design guarantees it will stay on a hook Use when surf fishing from the beach, off a jetty, on a pier, or from a bridge Scent: Clam Pack Qty: 15