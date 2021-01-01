Panther Martin FishSeeUV Spinner, Chart/Orange/Purple

Make your bait stand out in murky waters with the Panther Martin® FishSeeUV™ Spinner. Based on the FishSeeUV™ technology that fish see colors as if they were under a black-light, the spinners are designed with eye-popping patterns with vibrant colors. The convex/concave blades send out sonic vibrations to attract fish and increase your bites. Increase your catch count with the Panther Martin FishSeeUV Spinner. FEATURES: Inline spinner with special UV color patterns Ultra-violet coloring that is extra visible to fish Perfect for low visibility conditions like murky water or cloudy weather Convex/concave blade design produces massive sonic vibrations Easy-spinning UV blade offers fast, attractive spinning action Model: 4 PMUV-COP