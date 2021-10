Fishtail Parka is a unisex raincoat made from Rains' signature waterproof fabric. It has a casual fit with a longer backside, featuring a signature fishtail drawstring for extra coverage in wet weather. Fishtail Parka features a drawstring hood with Rains' signature built-in cap, pockets and elastic cuffs. Fishtail Parka is completed with a zipper closure, hidden by a front placket with a snap-button closure.