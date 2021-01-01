Miraclesuit Shapewear Fit Firm Cami

This revolutionary active inspired Miraclesuit Fit Firm Cami provides you all day comfort with no lines! The comfortable camisole offers firm control to shape and smooth your tummy, midriff, and back. Mesh insets provided added flexibility and breathability. Scoop neckline and fixed straps. Comfortable Firm Control-Wonderful Edge silicone gripper elastic at inner waist hem prevents riding and curling up. Straight hemline. Style #2353. Body: 64% nylon, 36% elastane; Mesh: 68% nylon, 32% elastane. Machine wash warm and tumble dry low. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.