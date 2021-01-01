Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation Makeup, 128 Warm Nude, 1 Fl. Oz (Pack of 1)

Maybelline's Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation helps protect the skin from sun damage with SPF 18 sunscreen An ideal foundation for normal to dry skin, this hydrating formula melts onto the skin to achieve a naturally luminous and radiant finish Apply this moisturizing foundation makeup to achieve a flawlessly smooth, hydrated, and more even skin tone Non-comedogenic, fragrance free, and available in a range of skin-fitting shades, Maybelline's Dewy & Smooth foundation stays fresh on skin all through the day Make the most of this hydrating foundation by also using Maybelline's Fit Me Concealer and blender sponge