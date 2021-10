MAYBELLINE Fit Me! Loose Finishing Powder - Medium, Now fit happens from start to finish! This silky lightweight finishing powder has a hint of color for a seamless natural look. Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder is a mineral-based formula designed to help control shine and smooth skins texture with a hint of color. This mineral powder provides the perfect finishing touch to your makeup base. Net Wt. 0.7 oz / 20 g