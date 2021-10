This is one mat your environmental side will love. The Evolve by Gaiam 6mm Fit Yoga Mat is made of Eco-friendly TPE that is non-toxic, biodegradable and recyclable. It's closed cell design seals out odors and bacteria. The no-slip textured reversible surface provides superior cushion, support and traction. The reversible mat offers two unique colors and textures too, which lets you switch things up anytime. And the 6mm thickness provides performance cushioning and has a non-slip surface.