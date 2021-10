'Raffia' rocks! Crafted from fine faux-raffia, these slides will give your look a carefree, summery (and v. stylish) vibe. Clean, classic lines set off the textured tropical weave. They boast soft padding and generous coverage. And they're amazing to walk in thanks to our ergonomic, supercushioned Microwobbleboard™ midsoles (here in an elevated version with a clean-sided design and leather footbeds). Equally chic for the beach or city.