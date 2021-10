Our super-utilitarian Loaff clogs have everything you need - soft padded uppers, elastic inserts for a foot-hugging adjustable fit, and a lightweight version of our supercushioned Microwobbleboard™ midsoles. This season in suede, these are simple, practical, running around shoes, that are so fabulously comfortable, you'll forget you have feet. These suede clogs are Scotchgard™ protected.