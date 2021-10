Fend off the harsh rays wearing the Roxy Fitness Long Sleeve Rashguard with a crew neckline, long sleeves with floral print, and straight hemline. VITA Xtra life Lycra UV and chlorine resistant. UPF 50 sun protection. Roxy metallic heat transfer logo at center front. 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane. Machine wash cold. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.