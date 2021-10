Increase the comfort and tranquility of your floor exercises with the CAP Fitness Yoga Mat. Beautiful, practical and comfortable, it offers an enjoyable and thorough workout in the privacy of your house. The CAP yoga mat provides a soft, textured surface that is well suited for Pilates and floor stretching exercises. This lightweight and strong item is suitable for home, gym or studio use and is easy to transport. After completing your routine, simply roll up and store until next time.