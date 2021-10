Features of the Fits Medium Rugged Crew Sock Our patented full contact Fit hugs the contours of your foot and stays put so there Are no loose socks to rub you the wrong way Full merino wool cushion under foot and all around the leg Excellent thermal Insulation and moisture control Nylon exterior for durability Crew height rises just below the calf Fabric Details Merino Wool 69%, Nylon 24%, Polyester 4%, Lycra 3%