ALAÏA Fitted Midi Skirt in Black Self: 65% cotton 35% nylonLining: 100% viscose. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Optional skirt lining. Hidden side zip closure. Crochet knit fabric with woven leather trim at waist. ALIA-WQ9. AA9J2081LM642. About the designer: The late Azzedine Alaïa had a comprehensive understanding of the female form, thanks to an education in sculpture from École des Beaux-Arts. Revered for his bodycon silhouettes that defined the aesthetic of Paris in the ‘80s, the Tunisian designer was also known for his intricate footwear, statement bags and laser-cut accessories.