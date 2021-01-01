UNTUCKit Five-Pocket Pants Straight Fit

These UNTUCKitÂ® Five-Pocket Pants Straight Fit are built like your favorite jeans, and are perfect for office or weekend looks. They are crafted in a soft twill fabric, and are enhanced with added stretch for all-day comfort. Straight Fit: Narrower in the thigh, knee and bottom opening. Belt-loop waistband. Logo tag at back. Zip fly and button closure. 97% Pima cotton, 3% elastane. Machine wash cold, hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.