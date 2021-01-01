NuFACE Fix Kit in Beauty: NA. NuFACE Fix Kit in Beauty: NA. NuFACE introduces the first Microcurrent Skincare duo clinically shown to instantly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth and forehead in just 3 minutes. The addictively energizing FIX Line Smoothing Serum is supercharged with active beauty ingredients that help smooth, tighten and brighten skin while also providing soothing hydration. The first FDA-cleared pen-size microcurrent device for cosmetic use, the NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device delivers bursts of gentle microcurrent energy that helps firm, smooth, and tighten skin to restore a more youthful appearance.In a clinical study of the FIX Device*:- 100% of women said their skin felt instantly hydrated- 97% of women said their skin felt instantly tighter around the eyes- 95% of women said their eyes appeared less puffy- 92% of women said their treatment area felt instantly firmer*A single center, non-randomized, single arm trial to evaluate the performance of FIX for the treatment of mild to moderate fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead (individual results may vary based on skin type and skin condition). FIX Device targets fine lines and wrinkles around eyes, mouth, forehead, and nasolabial folds by instantly firming, smoothing, and tightening the look of skin within 3 minutes. FIX Line Smoothing Serum energizes skin during treatment and brightens skin anytime - even over makeup. Designed with a USB charging cable so you can get your FIX on-the-go. Includes: FIX Device and FIX Line Smoothing Serum (0.25 fl oz). Cleanse skin and apply NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Serum, then use the NuFACE FIX Device 'feathering' technique to smooth away the look of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes, mouth, forehead, and nasolabial folds. Tap in remaining Line Smoothing Serum for lasting skincare benefits. Treat each area for 3 minutes up to 2 times per day. FIX is an ideal finishing step to your NuFACE Trinity or mini device treatment. NUFR-WU23. 41010. NuFACE strives to be the innovator of clinically proven, at-home anti-aging devices used by every woman to look and feel more beautiful. Launched in 2005 by esthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, NuFace sought to provide clients with a home-care version of the transformative microcurrent treatments they received in Carol's office. Since then, NuFACE devices have become the secret weapon of everyone who aspires to look their best.