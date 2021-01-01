From longines
Longines Flagship Automatic Diamond Ladies Watch L4.274.4.27.6
Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 17.8 mm. Band length: 6 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, calendar. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss. Item Variations: L4 274 4 27 6, L4-274-4-27-6, L4/274/4/27/6, L42744276. Longines Flagship Diamond White Dial Stainless Steel Ladies Watch L4.274.4.27.6.