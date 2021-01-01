Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Polarized Sunglasses - One Size - Midnight Polished Black / Prizm 24K Polarized

The Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Polarized Sunglasses Are athletic sunglasses for those constantly on the move. Whether you're into running, biking, team sports or other, these XL size lenses will provide full coverage over your peepers in bright sunlight. The lenses Are also polarized, preventing UV light from entering your eyes. The lightweight frame won't cause any bobble-head effect plus the Unobtainium at the nose pads and temple arms grip so they won't fall off, even when you sweat. Features of the Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Polarized Sunglasses 8 base lens extends your peripheral view while providing coverage that improves side protection against sun, wind and impact Unobtainium, a soft hydrophilic synthetic, increases adhesion when wet to grip better when you perspire High Definition Optics, a collection of patented Technologies that allosw Oakley eyewear to meet or exceed the testing standards of the American National Standards Institute for optical clarity, visual fidelity, and impact resistance Oakley HDPolarized lenses filter out 99% of reflected glAre without the haze and optical distortion that can come with polarized lenses made with conventional manufacturing Techniques