The Ariat Flame Resistant Nus Ruse Durastretch Entwined Bootcut in Oceanside offers protection in extreme environments, with a style that looks great everywhere. Pull-on construct with a zip fly and button closure. Flame-resistant jeans meets the following standards: CAT 2; NFPA 70E compliant; NFPA 2112 compliant; ATPV 20 9CAL/CM2. Crafted with standard belt loops and a classic 5-pocket style. Finished in a boot cut with decorative contrast stitching. 98% cotton, 2% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 8 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam R. Please note that measurements may vary by size.