Flame-Resistant Rugged FlexÂ® Coverall

DescriptionWomen's, Lightweight, Stretch, FR Twill, CoverallThis FR twill Coverall is built with plenty of stretch and to fit you. FeaturesLightweight, 7-ounce, FR Twill, 87% cotton/7% high-tenacity nylon/5% polyester/1% spandexBuilt to move with Rugged Flex® technologyStand up collar with snap closureTwo chest pockets with flaps and snap closuresTwo side-entry pass through pockets with snap closuresRight-side tool and utility pocketTwo utility bands on chestLeft-chest pocket with pencil slotLeft-sleeve upper arm pocketAdjustable cuff with snap closureBrass Zipper front with Nomex® FR zipper tape and inside and outside protective flapsBack yoke with pleats for ease of movementElastic waist for comfortBrass leg zippers with Nomex® FR zipper tapeCarhartt FR label sewn on left pocket; NFPA 2112/CAT 2 labels sewn on sleeve placketMeets the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and is UL® Classified to NFPA 2112Country of Origin: Imported