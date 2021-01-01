From loewe

Loewe Flamenco Slipper in Black

$690.00
In stock
Buy at forward

Description

Loewe Flamenco Slipper in Black Lambskin leather upper with leather sole. Made in Italy. Elasticated back. Calfskin lining and insole. Signature tubular Flamenco knot. Rubber tap heel. Square toe. LOEW-WZ31. L815291X12. About the designer: One of the world’s major luxury houses, Loewe is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward. Loewe was founded in Spain in 1846, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be manufactured around the core pillars of craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com