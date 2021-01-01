From 26 year old flamingo birthday
Flamingo party crew 26 years old flabulous Tote Bag
Advertisement
Are you planning birthday party celebration for someone who is turning 26? This design featuring text Flocking Fabulous 40 party crew and sassy flamingo with a crown is perfect to celebrate in style. Let everyone know that you are part of the party Ideal for family members, event organizers, lovely grandma and plan the party of a lifetime with this matching design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.